Iran War Live Updates: Trump claims intention to take Iran’s Oil: Kuwait power sites hit

The crisis in the Middle East has risen into a more volatile situation through a combination of military escalation and geopolitical brinkmanship. This all stems from the US President’s controversial claim to “take the oil in Iran.” What has sparked more global intrigue, shock and controversy is his declaration to seize Kharg Island, which is Tehran’s primary oil hub.

In his recent statement regarding Iran's oil, it is believed that US troops are gearing up and mobilising, indicating that the US-Iran conflict of 2026 will indeed continue. On the other side of the conflict, Iran has threatened severe retaliation if the US intends to proceed. This makes the current geopolitical climate extremely tense.

Kuwait Power Site Hit. Violence across the region.

The ongoing conflict rages on and has now extended even further into the Gulf.

The latest major development in the last 24 hours is the bombardment of a Kuwaiti Power site by Israeli missile strikes. The current fatalities are one death and severe infrastructural damage.

In the neighbouring regions, Israeli missile strikes continue to plague Iran and Lebanon. The region has received severe damage to infrastructure with casualties rising.

Iran- backed groups like Hezbollah and Houthis have retaliated with their own missile and drone strikes.

Global ramifications, an increase in prices.

The impact of the Iran War on global oil prices in 2026 has been immediate. Causing severe economic fallout, crude prices have shot up to more than $115 a barrel (Rs. 10876). With fears of a global supply shortage, 20% of the world’s energy flow remains in jeopardy due to the strained situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

We will continue to cover the conflict as it progresses, so watch this space for more updates.