News

Iran war will end any time I want, says Donald Trump

  • Created On:  12 March 2026 7:29 AM IST
Iran war will end any time I want, says Donald Trump
WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has said that the war with Iran will end "soon", stating that it will end any time he wants it to end.

"Little this and that... Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump told Axios in a phone interview. There is "practically nothing left to target," Trump added. Trump claimed that the military operation had already caused extensive damage to Iranian capabilities.

"The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period," he said.

Donald TrumpUS–Iran ConflictMiddle East War EscalationUS Military OperationsIran–US RelationsGlobal Geopolitical Tensions
