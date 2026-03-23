Iran warns of ‘irreversible damage’

Tehran: Iran on Sunday threatened to “irreversibly destroy” critical infrastructure and energy facilities in the Middle East region if Tehran’s power plants are targeted, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ⁠said in a post on X. Iran Speaker’s comments came after US President Donald Trump warned Washington will “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran fails to fully open the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours.

He said regional infrastructure would become “legitimate targets” if Iran’s facilities are struck and added that Tehran’s retaliation could increase the prices of oil. The Iranian state media, citing an Iranian military spokesperson, reported that Tehran would strike US and Israeli energy and infrastructure assets, specifically information technology and desalination facilities in the region if their energy facilities are attacked.

The recent developments, which come as the conflict in West Asia entered its fourth week, suggest that it was moving in a dangerous new direction.