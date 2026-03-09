Iran Warns Overseas Citizens Of Asset Seizure, Death Penalty For Supporting ‘Enemy’ Amid Escalating War

Iran has issued a stern warning to its citizens living abroad, saying they could face severe penalties—including the confiscation of their assets and even the death penalty—if they are found supporting or cooperating with countries considered hostile to Iran.

According to statements from Iran’s Prosecutor General’s Office, any operational activity carried out for Israel, the United States, or their affiliated groups against Iran’s national security would be treated as a serious crime. Authorities said such actions could result in capital punishment.

The warning comes at a time when anti-government Iranian groups in parts of Europe, North America, and Australia have reportedly celebrated recent US military strikes and the reported death of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Amid the escalating conflict, Iran has officially announced Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late leader, as the country’s new Supreme Leader. The appointment was confirmed by the Assembly of Experts, which oversees leadership succession in Iran.

The war has now entered its tenth day, with tensions spreading across the Middle East. Military strikes and retaliatory attacks have been reported in several countries, including Lebanon, Iraq, and Bahrain, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Energy markets have also reacted sharply. Global oil prices surged by more than 25 percent, with Brent crude rising to around $117 per barrel after the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route for oil, was largely closed due to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces have reportedly carried out new airstrikes targeting Iranian missile infrastructure in Tehran as well as facilities linked to Hezbollah in Beirut.

The humanitarian impact is also mounting. Reports suggest that civilian casualties in Iran have exceeded 1,300 since the conflict began, while the US military has confirmed the death of another service member from injuries sustained during the early counter-attacks.

Iranian officials have said that discussions about mediation or ceasefire efforts are currently meaningless while military operations continue. Authorities reiterated that the country would continue to defend its territory and sovereignty as the conflict intensifies.