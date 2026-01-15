Iran warns Saudi, UAE and Turkey of strikes on US bases if attacked

Tehran: Iran on Wednesday issued a stern warning to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Turkey of possible attacks on the American bases amid escalating tensions in the region.

“Tehran has told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and UAE to Turkey, that US bases in those countries will be attacked if the US targets Iran… asking these countries to prevent Washington from attacking Iran,” an official said.

The US has also asked some of its personnel to evacuate the staffers to the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, three diplomats said amid the threat of a looming Iranian attack. Al Udeid, the Middle East’s largest US base, houses around 10,000 troops. In fact, in June last year, some personnel were moved off bases in the Middle East before the US carried out air strikes in Iran.

In mid‑June 2025, a direct armed conflict broke out between Iran and Israel, lasting 12 days. It included Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites and Iranian missile and UAV attacks on Israel. A US‑brokered ceasefire was declared by late June under significant diplomatic pressure.

The warning came as the US has hinted that it could strike Iran amid largescale anti-government protests in the country, which have claimed over 2,000 lives. The protests stemmed out of economic instability in the region, soaring inflation and rising discontent with the Islamic regime.