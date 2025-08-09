Iran welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal, concerned about foreign meddling

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday welcomed a recent peace agreement between its northern neighbours, Azerbaijan and Armenia, while expressing concern about foreign interference near common borders.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to the peace agreement signed by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House in Washington on Friday, which marks the end of a decades-long border conflict.

It stated that Iran closely monitored the ongoing processes and developments in the South Caucasus region and was in contact with Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the developments, Xinhua news agency reported.

"No doubt, peace and stability in the South Caucasus region are in the interest of all regional countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the finalisation of the text of the peace agreement by the two countries and evaluates the development as an important step towards ensuring sustainable peace in the region," said the statement.

It stressed, "However, Iran voices its concern about the negative consequences of any foreign interference in any way or form, especially in proximity to common borders, that would compromise sustainable regional security and stability."

Iran also expressed its readiness to continue "constructive" cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia based on mutual interests to ensure the region's peace, stability, and economic development through bilateral and regional cooperation.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, at loggerheads over the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1988, have been having peace talks since 1994, when a ceasefire was agreed on, despite sporadic clashes since then.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a historic joint declaration for peace after decades of bitter conflict and significant loss of life as US President Donald Trump hosted both the leaders of the South Caucasus region in Washington, as confirmed by the White House.

According to a statement by the White House, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also signed bilateral economic agreements with the US, unlocking the great potential of the South Caucasus region in trade, transit, energy, infrastructure, and technology, and creating new opportunities for the American people and businesses.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan took to his social media stating that the peace deal would pave the way for peace, prosperity and development in the South Caucasus region.



