Iranian Foreign Minister thanks BRICS for condemning military strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday expressed gratitude to the BRICS bloc for condemning recent "Israeli and US strikes" on the country during the ongoing 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"Iran is grateful for the strong and unequivocal condemnation by BRICS of the recent Israeli and US military aggression. In no uncertain terms, the deliberate attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure and nuclear sites under IAEA safeguards violate both international law and norms, the influential group of countries agree," the Iranian Foreign Minister posted on X.

"Here at the BRICS Summit in Rio, where representatives of states making up 40 per cent of global GDP and almost half the world's population have gathered, the tectonic economic and political shifts our planet is witnessing have never been more apparent. Iran welcomes and is delighted to be part of the dawn of a new era," the post added.

The remarks came after the 'Rio de Janeiro Declaration', adopted during the first day's proceedings at the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday, condemned the recent military strikes against Iran, without directly naming the United States and Israel.

"We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East. We further express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA," the declaration mentioned.

"Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm. In this context, we reiterate our support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing regional challenges. We call upon the United Nations Security Council to be seized of this matter," it added.

Araghchi is in Rio de Janeiro to attend the BRICS Summit, where he plans to meet his counterparts and other high-level participants from other BRICS member states.

"We arrive in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 17th BRICS summit where FM Araghchi will also be meeting his counterparts and other high-level participants from BRICS' member States. The motto 'Inclusive and Sustainable Global South' should be pursued through enhanced cooperation among BRICS' member countries," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on X.