Iranian Leaders Join Tehran Rally Amid US-Israel Strikes; Pezeshkian Defies Trump

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian joined thousands of supporters at a Quds Day rally in Tehran on Friday even as explosions were reported nearby following US-Israeli strikes on the Iranian capital. The rally, held annually in support of the Palestinian cause, turned into a show of defiance by Iranian leaders amid the ongoing conflict.

State television footage showed Pezeshkian greeting supporters and taking selfies with people despite rain and rising tensions in the city. Several senior officials also attended the demonstration, including national security chief Ali Larijani, judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, national police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

During the rally, Larijani dismissed the strikes near the capital as acts of desperation, saying Iran would not retreat under pressure. Security personnel briefly surrounded senior officials when a strike was reported nearby, but the leaders continued addressing supporters.

President Pezeshkian also delivered a strong message aimed at US President Donald Trump, saying the American leader “doesn't understand that the Iranian people are a brave and determined nation.” He added that increasing pressure on Iran would only strengthen the resolve of its people.

The gathering marked one of the most visible public appearances by Iranian leaders since the February 28 strike that reportedly killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials. Demonstrators were seen carrying portraits of Khamenei and his son Mojtaba Khamenei while chanting slogans against Israel and the United States.

According to reports, at least one civilian was killed in strikes near the rally area. Huge explosions were also heard in parts of central Tehran not far from where the march was taking place.

The demonstration and the strikes highlight the growing intensity of the war between Iran and the US-Israel alliance, which has already caused significant geopolitical tensions and economic disruptions worldwide.