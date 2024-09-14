Live
- Really blown away by how Indian bowlers’ take their things professionally, says Morne Morkel
- First round of Gaza anti-polio campaign ends, 560,000 children vaccinated: UN
- Australian warship joins operation to enforce UNSC sanctions against North Korea
- Police review security ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha
- Bank of Korea likely to cut key rate in November
- Iranian President says promoting unity, solidarity main focus of Iraq visit
- Dive deeper into research: Sudhanshu
- Telugu Pilgrims Stranded During Kedarnath Yatra Rescued and Safe
- Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: HM Shah
- Indian stock markets hit new high amid rate cut optimism globally
Just In
Iranian President says promoting unity, solidarity main focus of Iraq visit
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his three-day trip to Iraq was aimed at promoting unity and solidarity between the two countries.
Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his three-day trip to Iraq was aimed at promoting unity and solidarity between the two countries.
He made the remarks in an address to reporters upon his arrival in the Iranian capital, Tehran, from Iraq on Friday while elaborating on the outcomes of the visit, according to a statement released by the website of his office.
He noted that his discussions with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and other senior officials covered political, economic, cultural, and security ties, reports Xinhua news agency.
Pezeshkian added that, in addition to signing 14 memoranda of understanding, it was agreed during the trip that teams from both countries would develop long-term strategic plans to be signed in the future.
Heading a high-ranking delegation, Pezeshkian arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday for his first foreign visit since assuming office as Iran's ninth President in late July.