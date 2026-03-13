Iran’s attacks on Mideast shipping, energy infra send oil prices soaring

TEHRAN: Unrelenting Iranian attacks on shipping traffic and energy infrastructure pushed oil above USD 100 a barrel Thursday, as American and Israeli strikes pounded the Islamic Republic with no sign of an end to the war in sight.

Iran hit a container ship off the coast of Dubai, caused a blaze near Bahrain’s international airport, targeted a major Saudi oil field with a drone and forced Iraq to halt operations at all of its oil terminals after attacking its port of Basra on the Persian Gulf.

Iran flouted a UN Security Council resolution from the previous day demanding that it halt strikes on its Gulf neighbours with new attacks also reported in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Sirens wailed before dawn in Jerusalem as Israel intercepted incoming Iranian missiles, and loud booms were heard later in the day in another attack on the city.

Israel launched a “wide-scale wave of strikes” on Tehran and in Lebanon, where Israel says it is targeting Iran-linked Hezbollah militants, 11 people were killed in two early morning strikes.