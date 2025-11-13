Islamabad blast news: The board made the announcement after several players reportedly expressed interest in returning home after Tuesday’s suicide bombing in Islamabad.

SLC stated that the tour will proceed as scheduled, adding that it will provide replacements in the event that players or staff turn back against its orders.

“If any player, players, or member of the support staff, return despite SLC’s directives, a formal review will be conducted, and an appropriate Pakistan security alert decision will be made,” the board said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board( PCB), meanwhile, has shifted the dates for the remaining two ODIs. The PCB ODI register for Friday rather of Thursday, while the third bone will now take place on Sunday, both matches will be offered in Rawalpindi.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also thanked the callers for continuing their stint of Pakistan on Twitter. “Grateful to the Sri Lankan team for their decision to continue the Pakistan stint. The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity shines bright”, he twittered.

Pakistan justice security agency are grounded on the rescheduled of March 2009, when six Sri Lankan players were injured during a terrorist attack on their platoon machine in Lahore. The incident effectively put international cricket in Pakistan to rest for nearly a decade Sri Lanka team Pakistan stay.

The first ODI in Rawalpindi, which was held as scheduled before Tuesday’s bombing in the Pakistani capital, ended with a six-run win for Pakistan. PCB and government officers have since ramped up security for the visiting Sri Lankans. Government officers verified that Chairman Naqvi himself met with the players at their hostel in Islamabad on Wednesday, assuring them of their safety.

The match is comprised of a three- match ODI series and a T20tri-series also featuring Zimbabwe. The coming institutions are listed from November 17- 29.