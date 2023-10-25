Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Israel agrees to delay Gaza invasion
Israel has agreed to delay the invasion of Gaza as of now, media reports said.
Jerusalem: Israel has agreed to delay the invasion of Gaza as of now, media reports said.
The US military officials are trying to convince Israel against carrying out a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas's October 7 attacks, CNN reported.
As per the report, American officials advised the IDF against a counter-invasion, with the fear it could "endanger hostages, civilians, and further inflame tensions in the region", Jerusalem Post reported.
Instead, the IDF was urged to deploy a "combination of precision airstrikes and targeted special operations raids" across the Strip, Jerusalem Post reported.
The United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.
Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war, Jerusalem Post reported.