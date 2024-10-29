Live
- TGPSC extends online application date for departmental tests
- Deputy Collectors Transferred in Andhra Pradesh
- TG govt begins scouring for land for Indiramma houses
- Charmed by beauty of tribal art, Collector tries his hand at it
- How multicultural education prepares children for a diverse world
- State govt sets ball rolling for skill varsity, to begin works from Nov 6
- Arjun Kapoor Talks Relationship Status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali Party
- Phone-tapping case: A-6 Sravan Kumar files criminal petition seeking bail
- JPC meet on Waqf Bill-2024 to conclude today
- Collective efforts needed to prevent online crimes against women
Just In
Israel detains 100 suspected militants in Gaza
Highlights
Jerusalem: Israel's military said it detained 100 suspected Hamas militants in a raid on a hospital in northern Gaza over the weekend. Israeli forces...
Jerusalem: Israel's military said it detained 100 suspected Hamas militants in a raid on a hospital in northern Gaza over the weekend. Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya on Friday, detaining 44 male staff, according to the World Health Organisation.
Palestinian medical officials said the hospital, which was treating some 200 patients, was heavily damaged in the raid. Israel has raided several hospitals in Gaza over the course of the yearlong war, saying Hamas and other militants use them for military purposes. Palestinian medical officials deny those allegations and accuse the military of recklessly endangering civilians.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS