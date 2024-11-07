Israel signs 5.2-billion USD deal to purchase 25 F-15 fighter jets

Jerusalem: The Israeli Defence Ministry announced Thursday that it has signed a $5.2 billion deal with US-based Boeing to acquire 25 advanced F-15 fighter jets.

The ministry said in a statement that the deal is part of a broader aid package approved by the US administration and Congress earlier this year. The agreement includes an option for 25 additional aircraft.

The deal, finalised on Wednesday with the US administration and Boeing, involves the delivery of F-15IA fighter jets equipped with weapon systems integrated with Israeli weapons, enhanced range, and greater payload capacity.

"These advantages will enable the Israeli Air Force to maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East," the ministry said.

Delivery is set to begin in 2031, with four to six aircraft expected to be supplied each year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Eyal Zamir, director-general of the Israeli Defence Ministry, emphasised that the acquisition of the new F-15 squadron, in addition to the third F-35 squadron procured earlier this year, represents "a historic enhancement of our air power and strategic reach -- capabilities that proved crucial during the current war."

Zamir noted that since the onset of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, Israel has secured procurement agreements worth nearly $40 billion.