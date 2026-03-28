Israel unleashes fresh strikes on Iran even as Don Trump extends deadline

Dubai: Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Iran on Friday even as US President Donald Trump claimed talks on ending the war were going well, extending his self-imposed deadline to Tehran on opening the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has shown no signs of backing down.

Air raid sirens sounded in Israel too as the military said it was working to intercept Iranian missiles in what has been a daily occurrence. Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said attacks on Iran "will escalate and expand."

Israel Katz made the comment in a statement noting that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "warned the Iranian terrorist regime to stop firing missiles at the civilian population in Israel."

"Despite the warnings, the firing continues - and therefore attacks in Iran will escalate and expand to additional targets and areas that assist the regime in building and operating weapons against Israeli citizens," Katz said.

"They will pay heavy, increasing prices for this war crime." Israel's Friday strikes "in the heart of Tehran" targeted sites used by Iran to produce ballistic missiles and other weapons, the Israel military said, adding that it also hit missile launchers and storage sites in western Iran.

Smoke was also seen rising over Beirut, although Israel did not immediately report hitting the Lebanon capital. Air raid sirens were heard in Israel as the military said it was working to intercept Iran's missiles.

Tehran kept firing missiles and drones at its Gulf neighbours, with sirens warning of attacks in Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE. Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry on Friday said it has shot down missiles and drones targeting its capital, Riyadh.

Kuwait said both its Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait City and the Mubarak Al Kabeer Port to the north, which is under construction as part of China's "Belt and Road" initiative, sustained "material damage" in strikes.

It appears to be the first instance when a China-affiliated project in the Gulf has come under assault in the ongoing war. Throughout the conflict, China has continued to purchase Iranian crude. With stock markets reeling and economic fallout from the war extending far beyond the Middle East, Trump is under growing pressure to end Iran's chokehold on the strait, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is usually shipped.

The US has offered Iran a 15-point proposal for a ceasefire, which includes its relinquishing control of the Strait of Hormuz, but has simultaneously ordered deployment of thousands of additional troops to the region, possibly in preparation for a military attempt to wrest the key maritime passage from Iran's grasp. Trump, who had earlier threatened to destroy Iran's energy plants if the strait was not opened within 48 hours -- only to extend the deadline to five days after Tehran cautioned of severe retaliation -- pushed his self-imposed timeline to April 6 on Thursday, saying that talks on ending the conflict were going "very well". Iran, however, maintains it is not engaged in any negotiations.

After Wall Street's worst day since the war began, Asian shares mostly fell Friday over growing doubts about the chances of de-escalation.

Oil prices rose again, the Brent crude, the international standard, at USD 107 a barrel in morning trading, up more than 45 per cent since Israel and the US attacked Iran on February 28 to start the war.