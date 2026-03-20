Israel won’t hit Iran gas field again, assures Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump says he will not allow another Israeli attack on Iran’s South Pars natural gas field, after the IDF struck the key energy site on Wednesday.

Trump writes on Truth Social that Israel “violently lashed out” at South Pars “out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East,” while insisting that only “a relatively small section” of the oil field has been hit. The US president claims that the US “knew nothing about this particular attack.”

However, US and Israeli officials briefing reporters earlier on Wednesday said that Jerusalem did in fact coordinate the strike with Washington, after the latter fumed over an uncoordinated IDF strike on a Tehran fuel facility earlier in the war.

Trump notes that while Qatar was also not involved in the Israeli attack, Iran “unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion” of Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquified natural gas production facility.

“NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent — in this case — Qatar,” Trump writes.

If such an Iranian attack takes place, the US — “with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars gas field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before,” Trump adds.

“I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long-term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so,” he says.