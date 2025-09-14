  • Menu
Israeli air strikes kill 65 in Gaza, including 14 from one family

JERUSALEM: Heavy Israeli air and artillery strikes on Friday killed at least 65 Palestinians across Gaza, including 14 members of the same family,...

Al Jazeera reported that according to medical sources, 48 of the deaths were recorded in Gaza City and northern parts of the territory. Among those killed on Friday were 14 members of the same family.

