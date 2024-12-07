Live
- Close friends and training partners turn rivals for Sunday's Vasai Virar Marathon
- Lebanese Cabinet approves army deployment to south of Litani River
- Israeli army calls up extra forces near Syrian border
- Israeli army calls up extra forces near Syrian border
- CCI urges SC to consolidate cases against Amazon, Flipkart to expedite antitrust probe
- I am at the end of my political career: Siddaramaiah
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against USD by 11.5 pc
- 2nd Test: Head & bowlers put Australia in total control as India land in big trouble
- CISF’s Quality Control Unit to ensure world class aviation security
- Ghana votes in presidential, parliamentary elections
Just In
Israeli army calls up extra forces near Syrian border
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Saturday that, based on a situational assessment, it is calling up additional forces for defensive missions in the annexed Golan Heights, adjacent to the Israel-Syria border.
Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Saturday that, based on a situational assessment, it is calling up additional forces for defensive missions in the annexed Golan Heights, adjacent to the Israel-Syria border.
"The reinforcements will enhance the area defence and bolster the forces' preparedness for various scenarios," the statement read, quoted by Xinhua news agency.
This announcement followed a previous statement by the IDF on Friday, which indicated that its aerial and ground forces were being reinforced in the Golan Heights, based on an ongoing situational assessment, amid developments in Syria's civil conflict.
The IDF emphasised on Friday that its troops were deployed along the border, closely monitoring developments, and were prepared for all scenarios, adding that it would not tolerate threats near the Israeli border and was committed to "neutralising" any threat against Israel.