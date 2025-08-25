Numerous broadcasters, including the BBC around the world, calculate heavily on the material supplied by these agencies in addition to the work of their reporters. One of the Gaza journalists killed was Hussam al Masri, who was shot dead while filming from the roof of a hospital. His camera kept broadcasting live footage from Khan Younis as he was being killed.

At least 190 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war since it began, including at least 180 Palestinians, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Each death not only causes great pain to the families, but also makes it harder for the world to understand and witness the reality of Israel Gaza conflict 2025.

World Health Organization (WHO), has confirmed that the main building at Nasser Hospital suffered extensive damage. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said: “An Israeli strike Gaza hospital in Gaza, including the inpatient and surgical wards and the emergency department. It also destroyed the emergency staircase. Many of the injured were in critical condition as they were patients receiving treatment before the attack.”

Ghebreyesus wrote in a blog post that "while people in Gaza are starving, their already limited health care access is further crippled" by repeated attacks. He demanded an immediate ceasefire, and that the Gaza hospital attack stops.

Eyewitnesses describe the horror in the hospital. Hadil Abu Zaid, a programme officer with Medical Aid for Palestinians, said she was in the ICU when an explosion rocked the near operating room. She called the fate" unsupportable" and said that the lack of coffers made it insolvable for the medical staff to give the care demanded.

One British medical professional who requested obscurity at the sanitarium recalled that he was in the ICU during the strike.