Israeli FM: End goal is regime change in Iran

NEW DELHI : Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Friday said the ultimate objective of Israel's ongoing military campaign in West Asia against Iran is to remove 'existential threats' posed by the Islamic Republic, adding that the end goal for the joint operation with the United States will be 'regime change'.

Addressing a session, through video conferencing, during the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Saar said Israel's broader objective is to create conditions that could enable political change within Iran, enabled by the people in the country.

"The goal will be a regime change. The regime change will take place and will happen by the people of Iran. We should have; we should create the conditions to do that," Saar said. He described the existing Iranian regime as oppressive and argued that despite strong public sentiment for change, the regime's repressive nature had prevented such efforts in the past.

"Until now, this oppressive regime was so powerful, so repressive, and so brutal that they couldn't do that, even if a huge majority of the Iranian public inside Iran, and sometimes you can feel it also from the Iranian communities outside Iran, even they strongly supported a change.