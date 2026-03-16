Israeli PM Netanyahu Alive, Office Dismisses Social Media Rumours Of Assassination

The office of Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected circulating social media rumours claiming that the Israel Prime Minister had been assassinated, stating clearly that he is safe and the claims are false.

Speculation began spreading online after a video posted on Netanyahu’s official X account triggered conspiracy theories among social media users. Some viewers claimed the footage appeared unusual and suggested it might have been artificially generated.

However, the Prime Minister’s office told Turkish news agency Anadolu Ajansı that the assassination rumours are “fake news” and confirmed that Netanyahu is in good health.

The controversy intensified when several users pointed out what they believed was an extra finger visible in the video. This led to claims that the footage had been created or altered using artificial intelligence.

X’s AI chatbot Grok addressed the speculation and clarified that the apparent extra finger was likely a visual illusion rather than evidence of manipulated video. The chatbot also stated that rumours of Netanyahu’s death had already been debunked by multiple fact-checking organisations.

Another claim circulating online suggested that Netanyahu’s office had posted an update about the rumours on X and later deleted it. Grok fact-checked this claim as well, stating that the screenshot being shared was fabricated and that no such post had been removed.

The rumours were further fuelled by speculation surrounding Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu. Some users claimed he had stopped posting frequently on social media due to a supposed family tragedy. However, there has been no evidence linking his activity to the rumours.

The speculation comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Despite the intense online speculation, official sources have reiterated that the Israeli Prime Minister is alive and the claims about his assassination are baseless.