Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Israeli Prez, Defence Minister thank Trump for striking nuclear sites in Iran
Tel Aviv: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for carrying out military strikes on Iranian...
Tel Aviv: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for carrying out military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling it a "decisive moment" between the axis of terror and that of hope.
This comes as Trump announced that America had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran and warned Tehran of further precision strikes unless it ended its confrontation with Israel. The targeted locations reportedly include the highly fortified Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities.
Taking to X, Herzog posted, "In the pages of human history, this is a moment when the principles of liberty, responsibility, and security have triumphed. A decisive moment between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope. Thank you, US President Donald Trump. Thank you, United States of America."
"This brave step serves the security and safety of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future for the Middle East -- and help advance the urgent release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza," he added.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also hailed the strikes carried out by the US and Israeli military on the Iranian nuclear sites for the "peace and security" of both countries.
Taking to X, he congratulated Trump on his "historic decision" to destroy the three nuclear sites in Iran so that it is assured that Tehran does not have nuclear weapons that "would endanger Israel and the countries of the region, and the national security interests of the United States itself."
Katz also congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for leading 'Operation Rising Lion' and the "fight against the Iranian nuclear program and the close relationship with the United States, on this great and historic achievement."
"The alliance between the United States and Israel is stronger than ever for the peace and security of both the countries and the entire free world," he added.