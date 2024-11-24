Israeli rabbi killed in UAE in suspected 'terror attack': Israel

The body of an Israeli-Moldovan civilian who went missing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was discovered on Sunday, Israel's Prime Minister's Office announced.

Zvi Kogan, a 28-year-old rabbi, was killed in what the PM's office described as a "heinous antisemitic terror incident."

Missing since Thursday, Kogan's body was discovered by Emirati intelligence and security authorities.

Kogan, a former Israel Defence Forces soldier, was a rabbi and emissary of the Jewish religious movement Chabad in the UAE.

"The State of Israel will act by all means to bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice," the office said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's National Security Council reiterated its recommendation on Sunday to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE, citing a "level-3" alert, or medium risk, for Israelis traveling to the Gulf country.

In its update, the council urged Israelis to limit travel to the UAE unless it is essential for state purposes.