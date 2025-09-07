Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns After Party’s Election Defeat

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday, months after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) suffered a historic setback in the July parliamentary elections. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from party members and growing dissatisfaction over his leadership.

Ishiba, who assumed office in October last year, had been resisting calls to quit despite strong demands from within his party. Several right-wing opponents in the LDP had been urging him to take responsibility for the electoral loss, arguing that his continuation risked deepening political instability.

In the July polls, the LDP-led coalition failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house, a blow that followed an earlier defeat in the lower house elections. These consecutive setbacks left Ishiba’s government on shaky ground and fueled internal debates about the party’s future direction.

Facing criticism, Ishiba had previously highlighted external pressures such as U.S. tariffs affecting the Japanese economy, rising domestic prices, reforms in rice policy, and escalating regional tensions. He argued that stepping down abruptly would create a political vacuum. However, with the LDP preparing to hold an early leadership election — effectively a no-confidence vote against him — Ishiba chose to resign ahead of the party’s decision.

During a televised press conference, Ishiba confirmed that he would begin the process for selecting a new party leader, making Monday’s planned leadership decision unnecessary. His announcement came after consultations with Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who reportedly advised him on the move.

The LDP, still reeling from the dual electoral defeats, has called for a “complete overhaul” of its strategies. Party presidential elections are now expected to take place in early October, where Ishiba’s successor will be chosen.

Adding to the leadership crisis, LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama had also offered his resignation earlier this month, although Ishiba had initially declined it.

Ishiba’s exit marks another turbulent chapter in Japanese politics, leaving the LDP scrambling to rebuild its image and consolidate power ahead of crucial future elections.