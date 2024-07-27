Japan's mine associated with wartime forced labour listed as UNESCO World Heritage

Seoul: Japan's former gold mine, associated with Korea's wartime forced labour, was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Saturday, South Korea's foreign ministry said, after Tokyo agreed to reflect the entire history of the location.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee (WHC) reviewed and decided on the inscription of the mine -- the world's largest producer of gold in the 17th century -- on Sado Island during its meeting in New Delhi, Yonhap news agency reported.

Both South Korea and Japan are among the 21 member states of the rotating committee this year. While a two-thirds majority of the entirety of the UNESCO WHC's member states is required for a site to be listed, decisions are typically made by consensus.

South Korea protested Tokyo's push to enlist the mine, arguing that Japan initially intended to omit the part of its history involving thousands of Koreans who were forced to toil there during World War II when Korea was under Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

It is estimated that over 2,000 Koreans were forcibly mobilised to work under harsh conditions at the Sado mine.

South Korea later agreed to the inscription of the mine on the condition that Japan faithfully carries out recommendations by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), an advisory body to the UNESCO WHC, and takes other measures, the ministry said in a release.

Earlier this month, ICOMOS recommended referring the nomination of the Sado mine back to Japan, calling for a more comprehensive explanation of its entire history. In its original submission, Japan limited the mine's timeline to the Edo period (1603-1868), excluding the modern history during which war atrocities were committed.

"The government has engaged in serious negotiations with the Japanese government over the past few months based on the ICOMOS recommendations to reflect the 'entire history' and our position," the ministry said.

Some of the conditions include Japan developing a comprehensive interpretation and exhibition that reflects the entire history of the Sado mine, including sincere memorials for all workers, especially Korean labourers.

The conditions also specifically state that Japan must "bear in mind" to faithfully carry out the recommendations and closely work with South Korea in the future, the ministry said.

To demonstrate its commitment to these promises, Japan has already installed new exhibits at the Sado mine site to commemorate the harsh working conditions and sufferings of Korean labourers, the ministry said.

Japan will also hold annual memorial services for the Sado mine workers on Sado Island during July-August every year, the ministry said. The date and location for this year's memorial service are currently being coordinated.

"While there have been memorial services organised by Japanese civic groups in the past, the significance of the promised memorial service this time is that Japanese government officials will also participate," the ministry said.

Despite the decision, concerns remain about whether the Japanese government will keep its promise and how prominently the forced labour aspect will be featured in Japan's exhibits.

In 2015, Japan's Hashima Island was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. At that time, Japan agreed to establish an information centre on the island to commemorate the wartime forced labour victims on the island, but it later set up the information centre at its government building in Tokyo.