Japan's weather agency issues tsunami alert for Iwate Prefecture after 6.7 magnitude earthquake

The Japanese weather agency on Sunday issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate Prefecture after an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck in the Pacific off northeastern Japan, causing a power outage and a temporary partial suspension of Shinkansen bullet train services, local media reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency stated that a tsunami of up to 1 metre could reach the prefecture due to the temblor, which struck off the Sanriku coast at a depth of about 10 kilometres, Japan-based Kyodo News reported. The earthquake, which occurred at 5:03 pm, was measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in some parts of Iwate and Miyagi prefectures.

According to the agency, a tsunami wave of 10 centimetres was observed in Ofunato, while a minor tsunami reached Miyako.

Meanwhile, the Tohoku Shinkansen between Sendai and Shin-Aomori stations started operating after the temporary suspension, according to its operator JR East.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shared a statement on X, urging people to evacuate from the coast. She asked people to be alert, as aftershocks are possible, and a tsunami that may come later could be larger than expected.

"At around 17:03, an earthquake with its epicentre off the Sanriku coast occurred. Seismic intensity 4 was observed in Iwate Prefecture and Miyagi Prefecture, and an information liaison room has been immediately set up in the Prime Minister's Office. A tsunami advisory has been issued, so please evacuate away from the coast immediately. The tsunami that may arrive later could be larger than expected, so please stay alert for further information. Additionally, aftershocks are possible, so please remain cautious of any strong shaking," Takaichi posted on X.

Tohoku Electric Power stated that no malfunction was reported at its Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, local media reported.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, a Meteorological Agency official stated that earthquakes of similar or even stronger intensity could occur in the next few days, The Japan Times reported. He urged people to avoid going into the sea or the shores in the regions where the tsunami advisory has been issued.