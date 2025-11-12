Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional Honoring Late Friend and Bandleader Cleto Escobedo

The host, who is 57 years old, was empathetic about Escobedo who he described as "a wonderful father, friend as well as son, musician and a man." In a reflection on their relationship for decades, Jimmy Kimmel emotional moment how their relationship began at Las Vegas after his family moved to the city after moving from Brooklyn around 1997. Escobedo resided just a few house away, in Spring Valley, and the two fell in love almost immediately.

"He was one year ahead of me. He was named Cleto however, we all referred to him as Junior," Kimmel shared. "I came across him on my bike in the neighborhood. From the beginning, we became the best of acquaintances." Their bond became so enthralling that Kimmel once stayed "33 nights in consecutive nights" staying over at Escobedo's residence.

Jimmy Kimmel bandleader was awed by Escobedo's amazing musical ability and described Escobedo as "a extraordinary saxist from an early age." He also recalled how Escobedo was an "child genius" who was able to bring crowds to their feet during junior high school concerts.

Cleto's dad, Cleto Escobedo II was also a saxophonist, and one of the band's own in-house group, Cleto and the Cletones. The older Escobedo had a time when he stepped off from the music industry to concentrate on his family and when his son decided to pursue it professionally, he couldn't been more proud.

"Cleto Sr. was able to live his life via his child," Kimmel said, remembering how Escobedo Jr. performed in clubs all over Las Vegas, tour with pop superstar Paula Abdul, and then launch his own album after signing a recording contract.

Emotional TV moments and words, Kimmel honored his friend not only as a talented musician, but also for someone who brought laughter, warmth and love into his life. He was a true friend both in and off the stage.