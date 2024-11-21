Live
Just In
Jordan sends helicopter fleet for aid delivery to Gaza
The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army sent a fleet of military helicopters loaded with essential relief, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies for residents in Gaza.
Amman: The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army sent a fleet of military helicopters loaded with essential relief, medical, and pharmaceutical supplies for residents in Gaza.
It marks the first operation of its kind under the 'humanitarian bridge' initiative to Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run Petra news agency.
According to the report, a total of eight military helicopters departed from Jordan towards Gaza, carrying over seven tonnes of humanitarian aid. The supplies were transported to the al-Qarara area in Khan Younis city and handed over to the World Food Programme in Gaza for distribution.
Since October 7, 2023, the kingdom has sent approximately 56,573 tonnes of aid, consisting of food, relief items, medicine, and medical supplies, to Gaza.
Around 4,082 trucks delivered the aid, 53 planes via Egypt's Al Arish International Airport, and 123 airdrops, and 266 more airdrops conducted in collaboration with other countries, the report said.