Kane Tanaka: Guinness record holder for world's oldest person, dies at the age of 119

Kane Tanaka, is a Japanese women, she was born in the year, 1903, She is world's oldest human being as verified by the Guinness Book of World Records- and the 2nd oldest person of all time.

Japan's health Ministry stated that, Tanaka has died on 19th April, thus making her 119 years and 107 days old.

We are sad to report that Kane Tanka has passed away at the age of 119. The Guinness Book of World records stated in a tweet Monday, Kane was the oldest living person in the world.

She became the oldest living person in month of January 2019 at the age of 116 years and 28 days, Guinness added. She is also 2nd oldest individual ever recorded, behind only Jeanne Calment who lived to the age of 122.

Tarnaka's family tweeted earlier this month, that she had recently been in and out of a hospital. She had celebrated her final birthday on 2nd January this year.

Tanaka, the 7th of the nine siblings, married Hideo Tanaka 4 days after her 19th birthday in the year, 1922. Together they have 4 children and they have adopted 5th.

Tanaka's longevity is very surprising considering, that life expectancy for women in Japan is around 88. For men, it is 82 years, worldwide, the life expectancy of women is about 75.