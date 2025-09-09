Kathmandu Airport Closed: Indigo Flights Suspended Amid Unrest

Indigo Airlines has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Kathmandu. This is due to the ongoing unrest in the city.

Passengers affected by this can choose an alternate flight or request a refund through Indigo’s website.

The airline is closely monitoring the situation. It is working with local authorities to resume flights as soon as possible.

Travelers are advised to follow official updates from Indigo before planning their trips.

Indigo thanked its customers for their patience and understanding. The airline assured passengers of safety, convenience, and timely information.