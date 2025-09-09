Live
- Maha Revenue Dept allocates land for IB’s residential quarters in Panvel
- Assam cracks down on fake doctors; one arrested
- Bihar Elections 2025: Posters project Chirag Paswan as NDA’s CM face
- Kathmandu Airport Closed: Indigo Flights Suspended Amid Unrest
- Honda cars India to cut prices by up to Rs 95,500 over GST reforms
- Schools are the foundation of holistic child development, not just literacy: CM Yogi
- key features of Rapid Streamz APK
- 'Oli's ego has turned to ashes': Nepal residents react after PM’s resignation amid protests
- Urban Company IPO GMP Jumps 35% | Listing Gain Likely 34%
- Indian forces depart to take part in military exercise ZAPAD 2025 in Russia
Kathmandu Airport Closed: Indigo Flights Suspended Amid Unrest
Highlights
Due to unrest in Kathmandu, Indigo Airlines has suspended all flights to and from the city. Passengers can opt for alternate flights or claim refunds. Stay updated with official advisories.
Indigo Airlines has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Kathmandu. This is due to the ongoing unrest in the city.
Passengers affected by this can choose an alternate flight or request a refund through Indigo’s website.
The airline is closely monitoring the situation. It is working with local authorities to resume flights as soon as possible.
Travelers are advised to follow official updates from Indigo before planning their trips.
Indigo thanked its customers for their patience and understanding. The airline assured passengers of safety, convenience, and timely information.
Next Story