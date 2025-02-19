Kevin Spacey lashes out at Guy Pearce over his claims of being ‘targeted’ on ‘L.A. Confidential’ set

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has fired back at Australian actor Guy Pearce in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, in which Spacey asked his ‘L.A. Confidential’ co-star to “grow up”.

Guy Pearce recently made headlines as he said that Spacey “targeted me” on the set of the Oscar-winning 1997 neo-noir crime drama, reports ‘Variety’.

Guy Pearce made his claims to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’. He called Spacey “quite an aggressive man”. However he said, “Even though I probably was a victim to a degree, I was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators”.

As per ‘Variety’, in his video response, Kevin Spacey said he would’ve preferred if Guy Pearce had not “played this out in the media”.

He said, “We worked together a long time ago, if I did something then that upset you, you could’ve reached out to me, we could’ve had that conversation. But instead, you decided to speak to the press, who of course are now coming after me because they’d like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up”.

He continued, “Did you also, by the way, tell the press that a year after we shot ‘L.A. Confidential’ you flew to Savannah, Georgia, while I was shooting ‘Midnight in the Valley of Good and Evil’ just to spend time with me?”.

He further mentioned, “Did you tell the press that, too? Or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going? I apologise that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me. Maybe there was another reason, I don’t know”.

“Here you are now on a mission, some 28 years later, after I’ve been through hell and back to do what? Just in time to stop the bad guy. Is that what’s going on here? What took you so long? Did your horse run out of gas? I mean, you want to have a conversation, I’m happy to do so anytime, any place. We can even do it here live on X if you’d like, I’ve got nothing to hide. But Guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim”, he added.