Key Elections Under the New Trump Political Landscape: What to Watch Today

Americans will deliver an early judgment on Mr Trump’s presidency on Tuesday, in the first major wave of Trump era elections since his chaotic second term began.

Contests for mayor of New York, governor of New Jersey and Virginia, and a redistricting initiative in California, are all being cast in various ways as a referendum on how Democrats should re-establish their identity and how to react to the president’s combative style in Washington.

These races are taking place in Democratic-leaning states and in important battleground areas where candidates have sought to channel frustration against new Trump administration politics and also address ambivalence about the future direction of the Democratic Party.

With the 2026 midterms on the horizon, when control of Congress will be at stake for the remainder of Mr Trump’s time in the White House, both parties will be parsing Tuesday’s results for clues about how to tailor their messages in the year ahead.

Here are six big questions US elections today could answer. But with vote counting expected to be slow in some of the states holding races, it might not be clear on Tuesday night whether all the questions have been answered.

Mr Mamdani, a 34-year-old state assembly member, does not technically need a majority of the vote to become the next mayor of New York City.

He is, according to recent polls, just a few points shy of majority support among likely voters, and with a comfortable lead over two challengers.