King Charles III and Pope Leo pray together in historic Vatican service

Rome: In a historic gathering, King Charles III of Britain and Pope Leo came together for joint prayers in the Vatican’s renowned Sistine Chapel on Thursday.

This occasion marks the first time an English monarch, who also serves as the head of the Church of England, has participated in worship alongside a Catholic pontiff since the tumultuous split in 1534, enacted by King Henry VIII when he broke away from Rome.

The atmosphere in the chapel was enriched by a harmonious blend of English prayers and Latin chants, reflecting the diverse spiritual traditions represented. King Charles, recognized as the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, sat at the pope’s left near the altar, underscoring the unique significance of this interfaith moment.