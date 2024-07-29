Live
- Ethiopia embarks on comprehensive macroeconomic reform
- 89-90 SSC Batch of Maldakal ZPHS celebrates the Reunion Ceremony.
- Woman found chained in Sindhudurg jungle; police recover US passport copy
- BRS Party Senior Leader Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramudu Reaffirms Party 's Strength and Support In Gadwal.
- Eight people injured in knife attack in UK
- Paris Olympics: ‘Disheartened’ Arjun Babuta opens up on emotions after missing out on medal
- BJP Leaders Inspects Ryalampad Reservoir, Demands to completion of pending works
- Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1
- Man nabbed with 1 kg gold from local train to Kolkata
- New African Union force commander in Somalia urges more collaboration against Shabaab militants
Just In
Kuwait agrees to extradite 22 inmates to Iran: envoy
Kuwait has agreed to transfer 22 Iranians imprisoned in the Arab state to their home country to serve the rest of their jail terms.
Tehran: Kuwait has agreed to transfer 22 Iranians imprisoned in the Arab state to their home country to serve the rest of their jail terms.
Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Toutounchi made the announcement in a post on social media platform X on Monday.
He said Kuwait had granted the consent for the extradition, adding administrative follow-ups on the matter were on the agenda.
The number of Iranians kept in Kuwait's prisons currently stands at 90, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency quoted an informed source as saying.
The source added the majority of those nationals had been imprisoned for drug-related offenses and illegal residence, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to Fars, the transfer of these prisoners is based on a convict extradition agreement signed between Iran and Kuwait in 2004 and approved by the Iranian side in February 2006.