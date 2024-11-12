Live
- Apple Security Alert: Critical Vulnerabilities in iPhones, iPads, MacBooks & More – Update Now
- AP BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari assures of strict measures against harassment of women
- Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance, Rituals, and Puja Vidhi
- Lalabalavu sworn in as President of Fiji
- Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Muhurat, History, Significance, and Rituals Explained
- Centre directs officials to speed up resolution of industrial disputes cases
- Army commander reviews operational preparedness in Jammu region
- India’s IT spending to reach $160 bn in 2025
- Veteran CPI(M) leader Biman Bose hospitalized
- JD(U) attacks Lalu for pursuing communal politics, honouring Bhagalpur rioter
Just In
Lalabalavu sworn in as President of Fiji
Highlights
Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu was sworn in as the seventh President of Fiji at the State House in national capital Suva on Tuesday.
Suva : Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu was sworn in as the seventh President of Fiji at the State House in national capital Suva on Tuesday.
Lalabalavu, the former Speaker of Parliament, was elected after getting 37 votes at the end of October, Xinhua news agency reported.
The acting Chief Justice, Justice Salesi Temo administered the oath in front of Cabinet Ministers and invited guests.
He will serve a term of three years and will be eligible for another term after that.
Ratu Naiqama replaces Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere who didn’t seek a second term in office.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS