Live
- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
- Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma
- Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister
- Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy
- Bangladesh passes 68 billion USD budget for next fiscal year
- Wolvaardt, Luus fightback as South Africa stretch one-off Test to final day against India
Just In
Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
Houses and roads were flooded Sunday as strong winds and heavy rain pounded South Korea, disrupting flights and passenger ships, and causing...
Houses and roads were flooded Sunday as strong winds and heavy rain pounded South Korea, disrupting flights and passenger ships, and causing landslides and power outages in some areas, fire and provincial authorities said.
Due to heavy rain that began Saturday, 18 domestic flights were cancelled, and 13 domestic and international flights were delayed at Jeju International Airport on the southern resort island of Jeju, reports Yonhap news agency.
Passenger ships connecting Incheon, west of Seoul, and nearby islands as well as those operating in South Jeolla Province were affected by the severe weather. Entry to five national parks in South Jeolla Province was also banned.
Power outages were reported in the southeastern cities of Changwon and Busan on Sunday morning, affecting more than 1,800 households.
In the central city of Daejeon, rocks tumbled a few meters down a hill before landing near a house. No casualties were reported.
A landslide at a construction site in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, swept over two nearby houses, prompting four residents to evacuate.
Most of the advisories on strong winds and heavy rains had been lifted as of 5 p.m.
The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast daytime temperatures to rise to above 30 C in most parts of the country Monday before monsoon season rains begin Tuesday.