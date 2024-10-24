Large turnout for early voters in US swing state Georgia; focus on economy, people's rights

Atlanta: Early votes hit a record high in the US major battleground state of Georgia as a big proportion of voters have already made up their minds on key issues and who to vote for.

As many as 2.15 million, among 7.2 million active voters in total, have cast their ballots in the Peach State's early voting as of Wednesday, according to data issued by the Election Lab with the University of Florida as well as the Georgia Secretary of State, Xinhua reported.

Georgia also saw a record turnout of voters on the first day of early voting, which lasts from October 15 to November 1, shortly before the general election is held on November 5.

Though voters' first priorities vary, especially between urban and rural people, the cost of living is seen as the most common concern in the voters' minds.

Sedrick Hamner, an African American from the College Park area in the southwest of Atlanta city, said that he cast his vote in support of the candidate who hopefully is going to promote democracy.

Still, kitchen table issues such as inflation, taxes, prices of goods and wages are vitally important, said Hamner, a pastor who voted on Tuesday.

"I used to be middle class, perhaps. Now, I'm probably closer to the lower class just due to inflation," said Hamner, adding that the US dollar doesn't go as far as it used to go while wages have been stagnant.

He was not able to eat out or go travelling as much as he used to do due to the expenses, he said.

Nancy Goude, a voter from Molena, a town around 100 km south of Atlanta, told Xinhua on Wednesday that her change jars were not as full as a few years ago because she no longer has spare change. "It takes everything we have to survive," she said.

Goude added she would like her grandchildren to have opportunities like she herself and her children had enjoyed. She said that everybody in her family has voted and she herself voted early this year.

Romy Goldman, a resident from Buckhead, Atlanta, said that her main considerations were electing someone who's good for the country, and someone who believes in human rights and women's rights.

Goldman told Xinhua that she had made her decision on who to vote for early on and had voted early so she could take part in volunteer work in this year's election cycle.

George Pilibosian, a retired businessman who voted on Tuesday inside Buckhead Library, said that people's rights to take care of their own bodies are important.

"The government should not tell us what to do with our own bodies, whether you're a woman or a man," said Pilibosian.

John Duncan, a retired painter from La Grange, a city which is about 112.6 km southwest of Atlanta, said the US priority should be to secure the border as people cannot go out and enjoy themselves as they could back in 2020.

Duncan said that the new President should get the economy straightened out so that people can buy food for their families.

"I have a family of six. It costs me a good 120 (dollars) a day to feed my family. That's hard to do when you are retired," Duncan said.



