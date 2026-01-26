Leaked Audio Suggests Trump, Vance Slowed India–US Trade Deal Amid Tariff Dispute

Fresh uncertainty has emerged around the proposed India–US trade agreement after alleged leaked audio recordings of American Senator Ted Cruz indicated that internal resistance within the White House may be delaying the deal. According to reports, Cruz blamed President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and senior trade adviser Peter Navarro for holding up progress on the agreement.

The recordings, cited by Axios, reportedly feature the Texas Republican telling donors that he has been “battling” the White House in an effort to move the trade deal forward. The remarks have surfaced at a time when negotiations between New Delhi and Washington have already stretched on for months, with little clarity on a breakthrough.

Trade talks took on added urgency after the Trump administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi’s continued oil purchases from Russia, pushing total duties to 50 per cent. The move further strained relations and complicated negotiations aimed at easing trade barriers between the two countries.

The report also highlights growing divisions within the Republican Party, which was once largely supportive of free trade before Trump’s rise. Cruz is said to have told donors that he and several other Republican senators had earlier tried to dissuade Trump from rolling out sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs last year, warning that higher prices and shrinking retirement savings could cost the party control of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

Political observers believe Cruz may be positioning himself for a potential presidential run in 2028, challenging the influence of Trump and Vance within the party. Concerns about losing ground to Democrats in the upcoming midterms are also reportedly weighing on senior Republicans.

Despite his criticism, Cruz has long advocated stronger ties between India and the United States. During a visit to India in 2019, he described the two nations as natural allies, citing shared democratic values, economic interests and strategic concerns, particularly in countering China’s growing influence. He has also highlighted the political significance of the Indian-American community in Texas, which numbers over half a million people.