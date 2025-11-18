Lee expresses hope to expand cooperation with UAE in AI, renewable energy

Abu Dhabi: President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that South Korea aims to deepen cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in strategic areas, such as artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy and advanced technologies, with the goal of becoming one of the UAE's major economic partners.

Lee, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, said in a written interview with UAE newspaper Aletihad that he hopes his state visit will lay the foundation for a "new centennial phase" in bilateral ties by expanding cooperation beyond traditional sectors, such as trade, the defence industry, nuclear power and energy, and into future-oriented fields, reports Yonhap news agency.

Lee highlighted Korean chip makers' critical role in the global supply chain and partnerships with global players, such as U.S. tech giant OpenAI, expressing hope for closer cooperation with the UAE to foster its AI ecosystem.

"As a leading global producer of memory chips, Korea is a strategic partner capable of providing the advanced AI-memory chips the UAE needs," Lee said in the English-language interview. "Korean companies are expected to play a significant role in developing the UAE's AI semiconductor ecosystem."

He said innovative Korean startups could help diversify the UAE's supply base, pointing out that the global AI semiconductor market is currently dominated by a small number of firms.

"Innovative Korean startups, such as Rebellions and FuriosaAI, have strong potential to serve as alternative suppliers," he said. "We look forward to creating synergies as these capabilities align with the UAE's future strategy."

Turning to energy cooperation, Lee called for building on momentum from the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE's first nuclear power plant built by the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. The plant is now fully operational 12 years after construction and supplies a quarter of the UAE's electricity.

"Building on the success of Barakah's construction and operation, our two countries will open a new chapter in energy cooperation," he said.

He proposed expanding energy collaboration into renewable energy and the development of small modular reactors, including joint entry into third countries, to help meet growing power demand driven by AI and advanced industries

Lee emphasised the potential synergy of combining the UAE's abundant solar resources with Korea's world-class battery and energy-storage technologies,

"Cooperation in renewable energy-driven transitions and energy-storage systems will significantly enhance our leadership in new, eco-friendly industries," he said.

In the cultural sector, Lee said his government will consider easing entry procedures for UAE citizens traveling to South Korea and plans to establish a new Korean Cultural Center in the UAE by 2030, developing it into a central hub for bilateral cultural exchange.