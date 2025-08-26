Legal concerns arise over Trump’s threat to send National Guard troops to Chicago.

Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s move to potentially deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

The governor and mayor, standing side by side, argued that Chicago does not need National Guard troops and that they have not heard anything from the White House.

The president signed an executive order last week to establish specialized units of the National Guard trained to respond to civil unrest and protect communities, with authority to quickly deploy troops anywhere in the country.

ABC7’s data analysis shows Trump Chicago crime or homicides at this level since 2014, and many local officials believe the city does not need National Guard troops.

“Welcome to Chicago. It has nothing to do with justice. It has nothing to do with safety,” Pritzker said. “It’s political theater designed to foment chaos, not calm. We did not ask for it. We do not need it. It is unlawful.”

Some Republicans have supported the presidential authority debate. State Rep. Martin McLaughlin said: “We should have done this a long time ago, so every neighborhood in Chicago has the same safety and security that our suburban neighbors have had for years.”

The president can only federalize the National Guard when it comes to matters of rebellion, foreign invasion or when the enforcement of federal law breaks down.

In the history of the United States, Trump National Guard Chicago units have been more frequently activated by state governors in response to natural disasters such as floods, fires, or tornadoes.

“The Chicago law enforcement on that is very clear. The governor is the person who has the authority to National Guard deployment threat. The federal government does not have that right unless the conditions I mentioned have Trump legal questions occurred,” said Douglas William Godfrey, professor, Chicago Kent College of Law. “The law could not be enforced any other way, for instance, by riots or some other problem that the governor is not able to deal with in his state.”