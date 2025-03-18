Live
Live Updates: Over 400 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza
Highlights
Israel's airstrikes on Gaza kill over 400, shattering a ceasefire. Hamas warns of escalation as evacuations signal possible ground offensive.
Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The unexpected assault shattered a ceasefire in place since January, raising fears of a full-scale escalation in the 17-month-long war.
Key Developments:
- Casualties Mounting: Gaza’s Health Ministry reports at least 404 people killed and over 560 wounded in the strikes. Rescue teams are still searching through the rubble, making it one of the deadliest days since the conflict began. More than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war started, and around 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced.
- Israeli Justification: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the strikes were ordered due to stalled negotiations over extending the ceasefire. The White House confirmed it was consulted and expressed support for Israel’s actions. The Israeli military has ordered evacuations from eastern Gaza, including Beit Hanoun and other areas, signaling a possible ground offensive.
- Hamas’ Response: The militant group accused Netanyahu of violating the ceasefire agreement and endangering Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. Officials estimate that around two dozen Israeli hostages remain alive.
