London: This is our darkest hour says Netanyahu tells Sunak

London : Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu told Rishi Sunak that the British "fought the Nazis 80 years ago. Hamas are the new Nazis." Netanyahu thanked the UK PM for coming to Israel and said that the visit is a "strong statement of support."

Referring to the fight against the Nazis in the Second World War, Netanyahu tells Sunak: "80 years ago the world stood with you during your darkest hour. This is our darkest hour -- the world's darkest hour."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, 'Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.' The Thane police on Thursday said they have registered an FIR against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on a complaint alleging that he has hurt the religious feelings of a community with his comments on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Around 1,200 Indian nationals including 18 Nepali nationals have been brought back from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' and more flights will be planned as per the requirements, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday.