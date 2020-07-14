Lord Rama Nepali, Not Indian; Ayodhya Is Fake: PM Sharma Oli

While India was just heaving a sigh of relief over de-escalation of tension between India and China and disengagement of troops from both countries along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, trouble seems to be brewing in its ties with Nepal.

It is a known fact that all is not well between India and its neighbour Nepal because of the Himalayan border issue. It all started with Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli proposed changing of Nepal map to include parts of Indian territory.

Despite India's protest, the Nepali parliament even gave its nod to the new Nepal map. This has angered India to no end which even though claimed that nothing could go wrong in its relation with Nepal, also sternly opposed the new Nepal map.

Now, as if dispute over geographical area was not enough, Nepal has instigated a cultural debate. In a latest development, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has accused its neighbouring country India of creating a fake Ayodhya. That's not it. He further stated that Ayodhya actually exists in Nepal and the area is called Birgung, a village.

Oli also stated, "Although the real Ayodhya lies at Thori in the west of Birgunj, India have claimed the Indian site as the birthplace of Lord Ram."

He also disputed fact that Ram was Indian at all. Oli claims, Dasharatha's son Lord Rama was not an Indian and Ayodhya is also in Nepal. "We did not give Sita, who was born in Janakpur, to an Indian prince but Sita was married to Ram of Ayodhya, not of India," he says.

It now remains to be seen how India would react to this considering the fact that Ayodhya temple became a bone of contention between Hindus and Muslims.