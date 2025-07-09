Lord Sri Ram was not Indian, reiterates Nepal PM Oli

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has once again reiterated his claim that Lord Ram was born in Nepal. Addressing a party event in Kathmandu on Monday, the Nepal PM claimed Lord Ram's birthplace lies within Nepal's territory and encouraged people not to shy away from spreading the message.

Speaking at a programme organised by his party, CPN-UML's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Oli said his claims are based on the original "Ramayana" written by sage Balmiki (Valmiki). "We talk about tourism. But how can someone just make a story about Ram being born somewhere else, specifying the place? Ram was born in Nepal. It is in Nepalese territory; that place now lies in Nepal. I won't say it was Nepal even then. Where was it, where wasn't it? Was it a Tharu village? But now that territory is in Nepal. Ram is God; it is up to you to believe it or not. Those who believe Ram is God, Ram's birthplace is sacred. We are not able to preach it much. We don't preach more about it. We don't dare to do so. It feels awkward. I think it's annoying," the Prime Minister said.

The Nepali Prime Minister also claimed that other figures from Hindu mythology are also from Nepal. "Shiva is from here, Vishwamitra is from here. I am not saying this; it's written in Ramayana, in Balmiki's Ramayana. Vishwamitra says that Ram crossed the Koshi River and went west, and taught Lakshmana." Oli added. He suggested that the places mentioned in the epic now lie in Nepal's Sunsari district, stating, "I didn't write that. It is clear that Vishwamitra is from Chatara."

This is not the first time Oli has made such statements.

In July 2020, he claimed that the ancient Ayodhya lies in Thori, Chitwan, Nepal, and ordered the construction of a Ram temple there. At the time, he had argued that Ram Janmabhoomi rightfully belongs to Nepal and cannot be reassigned by "creating a story." "Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal, and the holy place where King Dasharath had executed the rites to get his son is in Ridi. Dasharath's son Ram was not an Indian, and Ayodhya is also in Nepal," Oli had said.

In defending his position, he had questioned how Ram could have travelled from present-day Ayodhya in India to Janakpur to marry Sita without any communication infrastructure. "Janakpur lies here and Ayodhya there, and there is talk of marriage. There was no telephone or mobile -- how could the place be known? It was impossible at that time. It could have been nearer, so he came -- but that history is beyond discussion," Oli had said.

Oli also stated that there are differences over claims of Ayodhya that exist in India, which at that time had drawn flak within the party.

Members of the ruling Nepal Communist Party had criticised Oli for making remarks that have a direct link with the religious sentiments and thoughts of people.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry also had to issue a release clarifying the issue, which has been brought to the limelight repeatedly by Oli. Weeks before the September 2020 claim, Nepali Prime Minister Oli had also sent idols of Ram and Sita to be installed in the temple planned in Thori, Nepal.