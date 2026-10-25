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LS Speaker Birla appreciates Egypt’s condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack, meets Belarus Deputy Speaker
In Short
The two sides also discussed ways to deepen parliamentary cooperation through Parliamentary Friendship Groups and expand collaboration in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and industry during the meeting, held ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026.
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday conveyed his appreciation for Egypt’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack during a meeting with Sameh Shoukry, Member of Parliament and Head of the Egyptian delegation, and stressed the need for united global efforts to combat terrorism.
The two sides also discussed ways to deepen parliamentary cooperation through Parliamentary Friendship Groups and expand collaboration in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and industry during the meeting, held ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026.
“Glad to meet H.E. Mr Sameh Shoukry, Member of Parliament and Head of the Egyptian Delegation, ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. We reflected on the enduring bonds between our two ancient civilisations and the renewed vigour in India–Egypt relations following the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s historic visit to Egypt in 2023,” Birla posted on X.
“I also conveyed my appreciation for Egypt’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and emphasised the importance of united global efforts to combat terrorism. I am confident that stronger parliamentary ties will further enrich our longstanding partnership and advance our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.
Birla also met Vadim Ipatov, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Belarus, and held talks on strengthening parliamentary exchanges, sharing legislative best practices and capacity building, as well as stronger banking linkages between the two countries to facilitate trade and economic growth.
“India’s commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South and advancing shared priorities through multilateral platforms, including BRICS, was also highlighted,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.
“As India and Belarus approach the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, I am confident that closer parliamentary engagement, stronger economic and financial ties, and greater coordination on global issues will give fresh momentum to our partnership,” he stated.
The Parliament of India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on October 26–27 at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi. The forum, being held under India’s chairship, will bring together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to deliberate on people-centric development and strengthening parliamentary cooperation.
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