Luka Dončić Praises LeBron James as Lakers Star Reaches 50,000 Career Points

LeBron James has once again rewritten history, becoming the first NBA player to surpass 50,000 career points in the regular season and playoffs combined. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar hit the NBA 50,000 points milestone with a three-pointer in the first quarter of the Lakers’ 136-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

LeBron Reflects on His Unprecedented Career

The 40-year-old Lakers star finished the game with 34 points, extending his record as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

"That’s a lot of points," James said after the game. "Thinking about where I came from, just a kid hoping to play at the highest level, it’s surreal. It’s an honor."

Already the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs, James continues to pull away from past legends. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who ranks second, now trails by nearly 6,000 points with 44,149 career points.

Luka Dončić Praises LeBron James’ Longevity

James’ historic 50,000th point came off an assist from Luka Dončić, who joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade last month. Since his arrival, the Lakers have surged in the standings, winning 11 of their last 13 games.

“It’s amazing watching him do this at his age,” said Luka Dončić, who had 30 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds in the win. "LeBron James passing 50,000 points? That’s insane. He might even hit 70K. You never know.”

During a timeout, the Lakers honored LeBron James’ achievement, as fans inside Crypto.com Arena gave him a standing ovation.

LeBron James’ NBA Milestones Continue to Grow

James is now tied with Vince Carter for the most seasons played in NBA history (22) and was recently named the Western Conference Player of the Month after averaging 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in February.

The LeBron James scoring record also includes:

✅ Most regular-season points in NBA history (since 2023)

✅ Most postseason points in NBA history (since 2017, surpassing Michael Jordan)

✅ Most postseason games played (287)

James has also played 1,548 regular-season games, closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) and Robert Parish (1,611). If he stays healthy and returns for a record 23rd season, he could surpass Parish next winter.

What’s Next for LeBron James?

Even with LeBron James’ NBA milestones stacking up, the four-time NBA champion remains focused on the game.

“The hardest thing is staying in love with the process,” James said. “It’s a long season, a lot of travel, and as you get older, it affects you differently. But I love this game, and that’s what keeps me going.”

With NBA legends Luka Dončić and LeBron James leading the way, the Lakers have emerged as legitimate championship contenders, proving that LeBron James' career points total is still rising—and so are his chances of adding another ring.