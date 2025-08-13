Madness of religious extremism: Baloch leader condemns Munir's nuke threat to India

Washington: Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, on Wednesday slammed Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for making nuclear threats, calling him a "fake Field Marshal" and an "enemy" of humanity.

This comes as Munir, during his US visit over the weekend, warned that Pakistan will never allow India to choke the Indus River and will defend its water rights at all costs, even if the forces will have to destroy any dam that India seeks to build on it.

Chand, also a former Cabinet Minister in the Government of Balochistan, took to X and posted, "Pakistan's fake Field Marshal, General Asim Munir, who has threatened in America to destroy India and the world with his nuclear bombs, should be ashamed of himself. He is the number one enemy of humanity, driven by the madness of religious extremism under the banner of Islam. He seeks to destroy the world along with India."

Flagging it as a wake-up call, the US-based Baloch leader called on the world leaders to take back all of Pakistan's nuclear weapons and impose economic, political, and international sanctions on the country.

Raising concern, Chand stated that before "religiously-motivated" Pakistan and its leadership can act on their destructive ambitions, their nuclear weapons have to be removed in order to prevent the rogue state from bringing harm to the world.

Munir, the Pakistani media reported on Monday, visited two US cities over the weekend and flew to Belgium on Sunday after completing his second high-profile trip to the United States in less than two months.

Earlier in May, Chand wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded India's decision to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

He also urged New Delhi to provide support to the "free Balochistan" movement.

On behalf of the Baloch community in America, he extended his gratitude to PM Modi for the stance India has taken regarding the plight of the Baloch in Pakistan since 2016.

"Your mention of Balochistan in your speech at the Red Fort was welcomed by the Baloch worldwide as a sign of moral support for a nation occupied, subjugated, and terrorised by Pakistan. It gave great hope to my Baloch people," the letter mentioned.

"I laud your wise decision of holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and making it clear to the jihadist generals of Pakistan that blood and water cannot flow together," it added.

He mentioned that since Pakistan's occupation of Balochistan in 1948, the Baloch people have been severely oppressed by the machinery of the rogue state.

Chand slammed the jihadist Pakistani Army for the countless forcible disappearances and killings of the people of Balochistan.

He described the abuses as a part of the strategy adopted by Islamabad to suppress the freedom struggle movement of Balochistan, which the people have been waging since Pakistan forcibly annexed Balochistan.

The Baloch leader had requested the Indian government to adopt a policy of political, moral, and diplomatic support for the Baloch national resistance against the occupation of Pakistan.