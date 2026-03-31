Mahan Air Plane Bound For India Damaged In US Airstrike At Mashhad Airport, Iran Claims

An aircraft operated by Mahan Air was reportedly damaged during a US airstrike at Mashhad Airport, raising concerns over a planned humanitarian mission to New Delhi, Iranian authorities said.

The aircraft had been scheduled to travel to India this week to collect essential medical supplies and humanitarian aid intended for people in Iran. Officials indicated that the damage could disrupt the mission, which was expected to see the plane arrive in New Delhi on April 1.

While Iranian sources attributed the damage directly to the US strike targeting Mashhad airport, there has been no official confirmation or verification of these claims from American authorities.

Earlier this month, India had already dispatched a consignment of medical assistance to Iran through the Iranian Red Crescent Society. The Iranian embassy in New Delhi publicly expressed gratitude to the people of India for their support during the ongoing crisis.

Mahan Air, a privately owned carrier, operates across multiple regions including West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and East Asia. The reported damage to its aircraft highlights growing concerns about the safety of humanitarian operations amid escalating tensions.