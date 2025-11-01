Maldives enforces generational tobacco ban, outlaws e-cigarettes nationwide

The Maldivian government has officially implemented landmark amendments to the Tobacco Control Act, introducing a generational ban on tobacco use effective from Saturday.

The new measures reflect President Mohamed Muizzu's vision of fostering a "competent, morally upright, and diligent citizenry," the state-run PSM News reported on Saturday.

The legislative package also enforced a nationwide ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products, the report said.

First proposed on April 29, the legislation prohibits tobacco use among individuals born on or after January 1, 2007. It also restricts sales, with vendors now barred from selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 or to those born after the generational cut-off year, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The use, possession, importation, and manufacture of electronic cigarettes, vaping devices, and related accessories are now banned.

Last December, the Maldives government had implemented a nationwide ban on the use and sale of vaping devices. The ban followed amendments to the Tobacco Control Act, signed into law by President Muizzu on November 13, 2024.

The amendments stipulated that the sale, free distribution, and use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices will be illegal beginning December 15, 2024.

The country's state-run Public Service Media (PSM) reported that importing vaping devices into the Maldives would result in a fine of MVR 50,000 (about 3,250 US dollars).

Several countries are making moves to tackle youth vaping via banning the manufacture and sale of disposable vaping products.

At the same time, the Maldivian government has also stepped up efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Earlier this year, Sri Lankan Customs destroyed illegally imported foreign cigarettes worth 1.2 billion rupees (approximately 4 million US dollars).

The cigarettes confiscated in 2018, 2022, and 2024 were destroyed in Colombo. According to Customs spokesman Seevali Arukgoda, the authorities seized 8.7 million cigarettes in total over those three years.

He said the agency plans to invest in modern equipment powered by artificial intelligence to improve container scanning and enhance contraband detection.