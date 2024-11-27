Live
- Priyank Kharge highlights crucial collaboration between India, Switzerland in biotech research
- Texas to provide more land for Trump's mass deportation plan
- Russian FM Lavrov says diplomatic settlement on Ukraine remains distant
- One person dies, eight develop uneasiness in a acid leak at Pharma city
- Student suicide in Gurukulam, what really happened ?
- ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters aim to extend home scoring streak against FC Goa
- Child marriage prevented in MP's Rajgarh
- NTPC Green Energy IPO Makes Market Debut with 3.2% Premium: Shares List at Rs 111.5
- BGT 2024-25: Australia to add uncapped Beau Webster to squad for pink-ball Test
- Karnataka Lokayukta raids 20 locations in Bengaluru, BBMP officers under scanner
Just In
Man killed, teenager injured by falling tree branch in Australia
A man has been killed and two people hospitalised after a tree branch fell onto a car in southeast Australia.
Sydney: A man has been killed and two people hospitalised after a tree branch fell onto a car in southeast Australia.
Police in the state of Victoria said on Wednesday that emergency services were called on Tuesday night to a camping area in the town of Yarrawonga, about 220 kilometres north of Melbourne, following reports a tree branch had fallen on a moving vehicle amid strong winds, reports Xinhua news agency.
The driver of the vehicle, a man who has not yet been formally identified, died at the scene.
A teenage male suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening and was hospitalised for treatment, while a woman was also taken to hospital for observation.
Damaging storms swept across the region on Tuesday night. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeast Victoria, including Yarrawonga, on Tuesday evening, warning of damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall.