Man killed, teenager injured by falling tree branch in Australia

Sydney: A man has been killed and two people hospitalised after a tree branch fell onto a car in southeast Australia.

Police in the state of Victoria said on Wednesday that emergency services were called on Tuesday night to a camping area in the town of Yarrawonga, about 220 kilometres north of Melbourne, following reports a tree branch had fallen on a moving vehicle amid strong winds, reports Xinhua news agency.

The driver of the vehicle, a man who has not yet been formally identified, died at the scene.

A teenage male suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening and was hospitalised for treatment, while a woman was also taken to hospital for observation.

Damaging storms swept across the region on Tuesday night. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeast Victoria, including Yarrawonga, on Tuesday evening, warning of damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall.


